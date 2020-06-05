Supplier News

Redesigned texture measurement and analysis microsite launched by Mecmesin

Mecmesin texture website
June 5, 2020
Mecmesin, a world leader in the design and manufacture of force and materials testing equipment, has launched https://www.textureanalyzers.com/, a new microsite showcasing their range of texture measurement and analysis products.

Mecmesin has extensive experience in practical food texture measurement and provides texture analysis systems for field, factory and laboratory test environments. The company offers of a wide range of instruments to measure attributes, which consumers experience in a sensory manner to judge product quality – primarily mouthfeel and touch.

The microsite is a resource for food technologists and quality control personnel and those in the research, development and educational fields seeking to apply a scientific approach to testing their products and ingredients.

The microsite provides visitors with an easy-to-navigate, simple structure in order to quickly locate points of interest. Visitors to the site can now locate information relevant to their industry, including test methods and case studies. This focus means food technologists and quality control personnel can easily assess how best to test their particular products and ingredients.

The main areas cover:

  • Texture analyzers, fixtures and accessories
  • Industry-related applications (bakery, confectionery, dairy, fruit & vegetables, gels & hydrocolloids, grains & snacks, meat & fish, plus sectors such as cosmetics, pet food & animal feed, pharmaceuticals and education and research), and
  • Test methods (bulk analysis, compression, extrusion, penetration, shear, snap, bend and break and tension).

The microsite also implements responsive web design for an improved user experience that is equally accessible across mobile, tablet and desktop browsing devices.

Mecmesins’ Managing Director, John Page, comments: “This new microsite focuses on the needs of the food manufacturing and processing industry, offering customers flexible and cost effective solutions to their texture measurement challenges.”

For more information visit https://www.textureanalyzers.com/

