JBS USA, Pilgrim’s share 2019 sustainability achievements and progress toward 2020 goals

JBS USA announced the release of its 2019 Sustainability Report and progress toward 2020 sustainability targets. The report transparently details the company’s sustainability actions across its global operations in North America, the UK, Continental Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

“Despite the uncertainties of today, our commitment to produce food sustainably at JBS USA and Pilgrim’s has not changed and is more important than ever,” said Kim Stackhouse, Ph.D., JBS USA Sustainability Director. “As a food company focused on improving lives through nutrition, we are humbled by our team’s accomplishments in 2019 to responsibly provide food for families around the world, while reducing our footprint and holding ourselves to high ethical standards. As we look toward the future, we will continue to build on our progress to ensure we sustainably meet the challenges of tomorrow.”

In 2019, JBS USA had an 18 percent improvement in its safety index year over year, compared to the goal of 10 percent; a 10 percent reduction in water use intensity, meeting the goal of 10 percent; a 17 percent reduction in electricity use intensity, exceeding the goal of 12 percent; a 17 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emission intensity, compared to the goal of 20 percent; and a 16 percent reduction in natural gas use intensity, compared to the goal of 20 percent. The company is also on track to achieve a 90 percent or better on the JBS USA Animal Health and Welfare Scorecard and on track to achieve 100 percent vendor agreement with its Supplier Code of Business Ethics and Conduct.

“The JBS USA 2019 Sustainability Report details our economic, social and environmental progress and the important role that our team members, farmer and rancher partners, customers and shareholders serve on our ongoing journey to being the best,” Stackhouse said. “As a global provider of food, we have a great responsibility and opportunity to make a real difference now and for generations to come.”

Key achievements in 2019 included:

Team Members: Provided more than 363,00 hours of leadership training and development, and trained more than 11,000 frontline supervisors through the People First Program

Environment: Achieved a 5 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emission intensity from 2018-2019

Animal Care: Participated in third-party animal handling audits at all production facilities, and a 98 – 100 percent score was achieved on external animal welfare audits

Suppliers: Partnered with more than 56,000 livestock and poultry farmers and ranchers, providing payments of nearly $20 billion from 2018-2019

To learn more, the 2019 JBS USA Sustainability Report is available online at http://sustainability.jbssa.com.

Pilgrim’s also announced the release of its 2019 Sustainability Report and progress toward 2020 sustainability targets. The report transparently details the company’s progress in the key priority areas of team member health and safety, product integrity, animal welfare, water and energy across its operations in the UK, Continental Europe, Mexico, Puerto Rico and the United States.

“The Pilgrim’s global team is driven by our passion to sustainably produce food that positively impacts the lives of our team members, grower partners, customers, shareholders and society,” said Jayson Penn, President and CEO, Pilgrim’s Global. “We are focused on doing things the right way and creating delicious products that families around the world can enjoy and share with pride.”

Achievements detailed in the 2019 report include:

Team Members: Invested over $10 million and provided more than 255,000 hours of leadership training and development across our global operations

Environment: Achieved a 5% reduction in greenhouse gas emission intensity from 2018-2019

Animal Care: Participated in third-party animal handling audits at all production facilities, and passed 100% of external animal welfare audits

Communities: Pilgrim’s U.S. launched the Tomorrow Fund, a full-ride scholarship program for our team members or their dependents

Suppliers: Partnered with more than 6,300 livestock and poultry family farms, providing payments of more than $1.8 billion in 2019

“As a result of our ongoing commitment, we made significant progress toward our sustainability goals in 2019,” said Penn. “Our entrepreneurial drive, innovative spirit and sense of purpose will help ensure our team continues to lead on our journey to become the best and most respected company in our industry.”

Progress toward 2020 goals includes:

37% improvement in the Pilgrim’s Safety Index score year over year, compared to the goal of 10%

14% reduction in greenhouse gas emission intensity, meeting the goal of 14%

9% reduction in electricity use intensity, on track to meet the goal of 12%

11% reduction in natural gas use intensity, on track to meet the goal of 14%

8% increase in water use intensity, compared to the goal of a 10% decrease

On track to achieve a 90% or better score on the Pilgrim’s Animal Health and Welfare Scorecard

On track to achieve 100% vendor agreement with the Company’s Supplier Code of Conduct

The 2020 goals are only applicable to Pilgrim’s U.S. and Puerto Rico operations due to recent acquisitions. We are currently adopting comprehensive global goals that will be transparently shared upon adoption and approval from the Pilgrim’s Board of Directors.

To learn more, visit the 2019 Pilgrim’s Sustainability Report online at http://sustainability.pilgrims.com.

Source: JBS USA