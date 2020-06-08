John Soules Foods donates products to community food bank

In an effort to give back to communities that have been adversely affected by the recent pandemic, John Soules Foods donated a truckload with over 37,000 lbs. of chicken to a charitable organization in Boerne, TX serving the Hill Country area of Texas.

The company delivered 150,000 portions of boneless chicken wings, tenders, and chicken fillets to the Hill Country Daily Bread Ministries in Boerne, Texas which serves eight surrounding counties to help people in need.

“We are so grateful for John Soules Food Inc. who has generously provided an incredible donation of their meat products. In response to the Covid 19 crisis, HCDBM set up an additional 11 emergency distribution sites in 4 counties to reach those deeply impacted by the shutdown. It is people like Mark Soules and his family who have helped made it possible for us to keep up with the dramatic spike in families applying for emergency food and basic resource assistance. Those coming in for help receive a box of food and case management until they can get back on their feet. This donation fills a critical need and will help ensure that clients will have a healthy and delicious source of protein during these difficult times when they are having trouble feeding their family. We have been truly blessed by the support of the John Soules Family,” says Agnes Hubbard Co-Founder and CEO.

“We feel there is a real need right now and we want to lend a helping hand to our neighbors,” said John Soules, Jr., President and Co-CEO of John Soules Foods. “Our hope is that providing protein-rich foods to local food banks will ease the burden many are facing at this time.”

Source: John Soules Foods