In an effort to give back to local communities that have been adversely affected by the ongoing pandemic and the holiday season, John Soules Foods donated 127,000 pounds of product to charitable organizations in areas where the company has operations.

The company delivered 19,600 pounds of product to the North Texas Food Bank in Plano, Texas, 36,900 pounds to the Central Texas Food Bank in Austin, Texas, and an additional 37,200 pounds to the San Antonio Food Bank in San Antonio, Texas.

“The North Texas Food Bank is grateful to John Soules Foods for their recent food donation,” said Anna Kurian, Senior Director Marketing and Communications for the North Texas Food Bank. “This donation comes at a critical time as the food bank prepares to serve more people than ever before. With the upcoming holiday, we know that there is a great need for food, and we are proud to have partners like John Soules Foods who help us meet our vision of creating a hunger-free, healthy North Texas.”

"We're so grateful to the good folks at John Soules Foods for this much-needed donation," said Derrick Chubbs, president & CEO of the Central Texas Food Bank. "During this time of extremely high need, this donation of 150,000 servings of chicken will go a long way toward helping Central Texans in need have a happier holiday."

Additionally, John Soules Foods made a donation totaling 33,100 pounds to Macon Georgia Food Bank in Macon, Georgia, where the company has operations in nearby Gainesville. In total, over 677,000 servings can be prepared by these four donations.

“We feel there is a real need, with the current year we have experienced, making these holidays more difficult for so many people. We wanted to help our community, close to where we work and live,” said John Soules, Jr., Co-CEO of John Soules Foods. “We hope providing protein-rich foods to local food banks will ease the burden many are facing during this Holiday Season.”

Source: John Soules Foods