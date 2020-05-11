John Soules Foods donates products to community food banks

In an effort to give back to communities that have been adversely affected by the recent pandemic, John Soules Foods donated 233,000 pounds of product to charitable organizations in areas where the company has operations.

The company delivered 110,000 sandwiches to the East Texas Food Bank in its hometown of Tyler, Texas, and an additional 115,000 sandwiches to the Montgomery County Food Bank in Conroe, Texas.

"John Soules Foods has been an outstanding partner with the East Texas Food Bank in the fight against hunger," said East Texas Food Bank CEO, Dennis Cullinane. "We are so grateful for their amazing generosity in providing over 50 tons of quality chicken protein for our clients, just when we needed it the most."

"The Montgomery County Food Bank is overwhelmed with gratitude for the generous donation from John Soules Foods. This is a true example of how Texans are uniting to fight hunger during this unprecedented time of crisis," said Allison Hulett, President & CEO of Montgomery County Food Bank.

Additionally, John Soules Foods made a donation totaling 7,300 lunch and breakfast sandwiches plus another 2,000 chicken patties to charities in the Atlanta, Georgia, area, where the company has operations in nearby Gainesville. In total, over 233,000 servings can be delivered/prepared by these three donations.

"We feel there is a real need right now and we want to lend a helping hand to our neighbors," said John Soules, Jr., president and Co-CEO of John Soules Foods. "Our hope is that providing protein-rich foods to local food banks will ease the burden many are facing at this time."

Source: John Soules Foods