Bell & Evans announces new product line of gourmet chicken burgers

Premium, family-owned chicken producer Bell & Evans launched a line of Gourmet Chicken Burgers made from whole-muscle dark meat chicken and chunky pieces of real fruit, vegetables and natural cheeses. Bell & Evans Gourmet Chicken Burgers are sold in 6 oz. portions that are nitrogen frozen and uncooked, locking in freshness and natural flavors. Three incredible flavors are being introduced in the launch: Chicken Bacon & Sharp Cheddar, Roasted Portabella & Swiss, and Granny Smith Apple & Gouda. All three varieties are gluten free.

Chicken Bacon & Sharp Cheddar

Packed with smoky, savory Bell & Evans Chicken Bacon pieces and natural Sharp Cheddar Cheese shreds

Roasted Portabella & Swiss

Loaded with earthy, roasted Portabella Mushrooms and shredded natural Swiss Cheese

Granny Smith Apple & Gouda

Full of diced, tart Granny Smith apples and natural, creamy Gouda Cheese with smoky seasonings

Home chefs will appreciate the homemade factor of these burgers. Made from simple ingredients you can see and taste, these burgers offer a fantastic visual appeal and an abundance of flavor. Bell & Evans Gourmet Chicken Burgers cook up and bite like a traditional burger but with fewer calories and less fat, making these an excellent choice for health-conscious consumers.

“Other poultry producers sell ‘blended’ burgers that sound unappealing and don’t taste any better,” said Bell & Evans Owner Scott Sechler. “These aren’t blended burgers. We created gourmet chicken burgers to offer unique flavor options to our very popular traditional chicken burgers. Rather than piling up toppings on a burger, these have your favorite enhancements within the patties for all the flavor and none of the mess.”

Consumers will notice that Bell & Evans also reinvented our packaging with this new product line. Our exceptional food photography is combined with clear flavor-profile banners, easy-to-read product benefits and added air fryer cooking instructions.

Bell & Evans Gourmet Chicken Burgers debut less than a year after Bell & Evans introduced its Premium Chicken Meatballs to the consumer market. Similar to the gourmet burgers, the meatballs are made from Bell & Evans dark meat chicken and sold uncooked and nitrogen frozen in three varieties including traditional, Buffalo Seasoned and Parmesan Breaded with Mozzarella. Bell & Evans’ largest retail partners carry the meatballs including national distribution at Whole Foods Market.

Bell & Evans introduced many unique and popular items over the past few years including boneless, skin-on whole legs which garnished attention from Epicurious and a Spatchcock convenience cut featured by Bon Appetit.

Visit the Bell & Evans website for a product locator, product offerings, recipe ideas and more.

Source: Bell & Evans