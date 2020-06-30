Meat and Poultry Industry NewsCoronavirus Coverage

Tyson Missouri processing plant reports 371 positive cases of COVID-19

June 30, 2020
Tyson Foods announced that 371 employees at its chicken processing plant in Noel, Mo., tested positive for COVID-19, reports USA Today. The announcement relates to a report of a recent spike on Coronavirus cases in McDonald County.

Of the 1,142 team members who were tested onsite at the Noel facility from June 17 to June 19, 291 tested positive, of whom 249 – or more than 85% – did not show any symptoms and otherwise would not have been identified. This is in addition to 80 positive cases identified among individuals who work at the facility by the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services or when seeking care through their own health care providers. Team members who test positive receive paid leave during the quarantine period and may return to work only when they have met the criteria established by both the CDC and Tyson. 

Source: Tyson Foods

