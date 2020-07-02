Meyn welcomes two new Regional Account Managers

Meyn welcomes Mike Elphick and Derek Wegner as their new Regional Account Managers within their American Team. Elphick will represent Meyn, the global specialist for poultry processing equipment, in the Northeast territory. Wegner will take care of Arkansas territory.

Elphick has over 20 years of experience as both a regional and national account sales manager and has worked in protein automation, packaging line integration, material handling, and the robotics industries. Mike received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from California University of PA where he completed an internship with Lucent Technologies. Elphick is excited for his family’s upcoming move to Milton, Delaware where he will be centrally located in his territory.

Wegner will be representing Meyn as the Regional Account Manager for the Arkansas Territory and will be your direct contact for any sales, parts or service questions. Wegner has multiple years of experience in sales, product development, supply chain management/operations in the agricultural industry. Wegner received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Doane College in Crete, Nebraska. Wegner is set to move with this wife to Central Arkansas where he will be responsible for the Arkansas territory.

Both gentlemen are excited to build a close relationship with poultry processors within the Northeast and Arkansas territory to help them achieve their business goals and optimize their equipment to meet todays and future market potentials.

For more information visit www.meyn.com.