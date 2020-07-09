Poultry industry partners with OSHA on Safe + Sound Week

The U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY), National Chicken Council (NCC) and National Turkey Federation (NTF) have partnered again with the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration for Safe + Sound Week, August 10 – 16. Safe + Sound Week is a nationwide effort to raise awareness and understanding of the value of safety and health programs that include management leadership, worker participation and a systematic approach to finding and correcting hazards in workplaces.

Safe + Sound Week is co-sponsored by the National Safety Council, American Industrial Hygiene Association, the American Society of Safety Engineers and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. During Safe + Sound Week, USPOULTRY, NCC and NTF will highlight their commitment to worker safety and health by communicating with members and other audiences about the importance of workplace safety and encouraging their member companies to participate in Safe + Sound Week activities.

In September of last year, the poultry industry signed an alliance with OSHA to share information, guidance and access to training resources that will help further improve the significant gains made in poultry worker safety over the past 25 years.

“USPOULTRY, NCC and NTF are pleased to continue to serve as Safe + Sound Week partners and to collaborate with OSHA and the other sponsors on programs and initiatives to help preserve the safety of the U.S. poultry workforce,” said John Starkey, USPOULTRY president; Mike Brown, NCC president; and Joel Brandenberger, NTF president, in a joint statement.

To learn more about Safe + Sound Week, click here.

Source: NCC