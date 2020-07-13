Signode introduces new label application system

Signode, a leading manufacturer of a broad spectrum of packaging consumables, tools, software and equipment to optimize end-of-line packaging operations and protect product in transit, has introduced a new, enhanced version of its premier Little David LDLA-500 apply-only labeler.

The LDLA-500-V2 ’s enhanced features include a larger color touchscreen, a faster CPU module, an open web path, improved touchscreen response, easier and simpler screen replacement and both ALP and LCIJ systems.

“We listened to the feedback we received from customers in the field and developed a product that better fits their needs,” said Steve Terlep, National Sales Manager for Packaging Systems, Signode. “We pride ourselves in our ability to provide customer driven innovations in our product lines -- and the LDLA-500-V2 is a great example of this.”

Manufactured using smart sensing controls, the LDLA-500-V2 achieves precise label placements, maximizing productivity for high-speed operations. Servo-controlled label dispensing ensures wrinkle-free application. Additional features include high level electronics, simple menu navigation, large pictorial representation on the webbing path, easy screen replacement and easy upgrades through a USB.

While Signode’s Little David’s product line has expanded greatly since its inception in 1962 under the Loveshaw brand, the mission remains the same: to focus the company’s engineering expertise on the conception and development of the best packaging and coding systems in the industry. Signode assembles Little David Case Formers/Erectors, Little David Case Sealers, and the Little David line of Labeling and Printing products at its plant in South Canaan, Pennsylvania.

For more information on the LDLA-500-V2 visit www.Signode.com.