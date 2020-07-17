Calling all Nashville Beefitarians: Burgers and Beats Contest is right around the corner

Beefitarian, a campaign that celebrates beef and unites beef lovers, is hosting their first ever Burgers and Beats challenge from July 20-30 in an effort to raise up to $10,000 for The Nashville Food Project.

Eight Nashville influencers and beef lovers created unique burger recipes inspired by local music and cuisine. The community is encouraged to vote for their favorite burger online between July 20-30. For every vote, Beefitarian will donate $1 to the Nashville Food Project up to $10,000. Individuals can cast one vote per day.

The goal of the campaign is to increase the public’s awareness and appreciation of The Nashville Food Project and its mission to alleviate hunger in the community, while educating about the nutritional benefits of beef and invigorating families to explore it in new ways.

“The more you vote, the more we can help aid hunger disparity in our city,” said Teri Sloan, The Nashville Food Project development director. “The monetary donation will help us grow, cook and share nourishing meals in the community by helping cover supply costs and fuel for our trucks as well as supporting various garden efforts."

The following participants are contributing recipes for the 2020 Burger and Beats contest:

“We are excited to partner with each of our influencers to come together in support The Nashville Food Project,” said Trevlyn Carson, JBS USA Brand Manager. “Beefitarian aims to help give people the confidence to explore new cuts of beef, while also sharing the nutritional benefits of beef with those most in need in their own communities.”

Online profiles of each ambassador and their original burger recipe are available at Beefitarian.com. The community is encouraged to try out the recipes at home!

To vote for your favorite recipe or to learn more about Burger and Beats’ giveback initiative, visit: beefitarian.com/burgers-beats/ .

Beefitarian’s Burgers and Beats challenges comes after a week-long celebration of burgers as the title sponsor of The Nashville Scene’s sixth annual Burger Week.

On June 26, The Nashville Food project received a 1,752 pound donation of lean ground beef from Beefitarian and JBS USA, that equated to over 4,000 meals for those in need.

Source: Beefitarian