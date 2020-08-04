Agri-Beef, headquartered in Boise, Idaho, has announced plans to start a new venture, True West Beef, which will process beef at a to-be-constructed facility. The company plans to build a new facility in Jerome, Idaho, to support its Snake River Farms and Double R Ranch brands.

The company said it will partner with respected cattle producers around the West, reports the Capital Press. The plant will employ about 400 people, with an annual payroll of $21 million. It will initially process 500 head a day.The company said more details will become available as the project proceeds.

Source: Capital Press