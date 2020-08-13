Foster Farms is delivering an additional 420,000 servings of poultry to California and Washington state food banks to assist families impacted economically by COVID-19. In April, at the onset of the pandemic, the family-owned company donated 2.4 million servings of poultry to West Coast, Alabama and Louisiana hunger relief organizations, targeting communities where it operates plants.

“COVID-19 has changed the very fabric of our lives and has added to the challenge of ensuring that no one in this country goes hungry. The need for protein among our food bank partners is at a near unprecedented level,” said Foster Farms VP of Communications Ira Brill. “As a leader in the poultry industry, we have a responsibility to provide all the assistance we can.”

“So many families are facing economic uncertainty far beyond the financial crisis of 2008, forcing them to turn to us for help for the very first time,” said Kym Dildine, Co-CEO of Central California Food Bank in Fresno serving Central Valley communities. “Demand for food has nearly doubled and continues to grow, with no end in sight, while supply of protein is limited. We are so grateful for Foster Farms’ continued support during these critical times.”

Foster Farms encourages others to join in its efforts by donating to their local food bank or community organization. The food banks receiving the most recent donation include:

Second Harvest Food Bank

Manteca, Calif.

Donate Here

SF-Marin Food Bank

San Francisco

Donate Here

Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services

Sacramento, Calif.

Donate Here

Northwest Harvest

Washington

Donate

Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank

San Diego

Donate Here

Central California Food Bank

Fresno, Calif.

Donate Here

Foster Farms’ donations are a continuation of a decade-long commitment to fighting hunger and responding to community need in time of crisis. The company has facilities in California, Oregon, Washington, Alabama and Louisiana.

Source: Foster Farms