Turasky Meats is a growing meat processing facility in Springfield IL, providing private labeling and co-packing items in the protein snack category that has grown the business over recent years. Turasky Meats was funded in 1949 as a slaughter facility, and now produces many different styles of products like hams, bacon, Italian Beef, sausages and more.

Turasky Meats announced today plans for a 2nd production facility called Prairie Sky Snacks located in Springfield, IL. This new facility will be located just 10 minutes away from Turasky Meats and will work together to support its current customers. This addition became necessary as a result of increased sales volumes for Turasky Meats. This expansion will add 15,000 square feet of production space for processing. 25 new jobs will be created within the first year and will continue to grow as production is ramped up. The new location will house production capabilities for growing co-packer and private label products such as snack sticks, whole muscle jerky, cooked sausages, and more.

“We are excited to grow with our customers in our new facility. Our process will be more streamlined for better efficiencies at both facilities,” said Brad Turasky, President of Turasky Meats.

“As we get started in our new facility, we could expand into 30,000 square feet of additional space if needed, to support growth. Within a year we will be SQF certified and could separate a section of the facility into specialty pet treat manufacturing. I want to keep our diversification as the market has changed throughout this year of uncertainty.”

Turasky Meats currently employs 25 people. They will continue to focus on products such as smoked hams, roast beef, and cook-in-bag products for retail and food service. The Turasky Meats retail store will continue normal operations selling to grocery stores and restaurants in Central Illinois, and with venison processing. The new process will help ease the capacity at Turasky Meats that has been running 110% for many years now.

Source: Turasky Meats