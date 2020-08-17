Cloverdale Foods Company, a meat processor in Mandan, N.D., has announced that it is raising its starting wage to $15/hr.

“We are blessed to have experienced consistent, strong growth over the past few years. The pandemic has sharply increased demand for our products and forced our existing team to pivot daily in response. We could not be prouder of our employee family for how they have contributed to the growth of Cloverdale,” said Scott Russell, fourth-generation CEO and President, Cloverdale Foods Co.

“Our goal with raising the starting wage is to help us recruit the best people to support and sustain this growth for the near term and the future. We have also broken ground on a very exciting Expansion Project to better serve our customer demand. This project is underway, with a target completion date of Fall 2021.

“The commitment to our employees is rooted in Organizational Health throughout all levels of our company. We invest heavily in time, training, and resources to find the ideal team players to join our employee family who embody our core values,” Russell added.

To learn more about current job openings, please visit https://www.cloverdalefoods.com/careers/.

Source: Cloverdale Foods Co.