Cloverdale Foods Company, a meat processor in Mandan, ND, has announced that it is raising its starting wage to $18/hour. It is the second recent wage increase for the processor, as the company announced in August 2020 that it was raising its starting wage to $15/hour.

“Our goal with raising our starting wage is to allow us to remain competitive in our industry in order to recruit and retain the best people to support our long-term growth plans. We have been here for over one hundred years and must adapt with the times to be here for the next hundred,” explained Scott Russell, fourth-generation CEO and President of Cloverdale.

“We invest heavily in time, training, and resources to find the ideal team players who embody our strong core values to join our employee family. This commitment to Organizational Health throughout all levels of our company is what sets us apart and results in superior taste and product quality. We pride ourselves in creating excellent career opportunities in our local area for families to thrive, and who strengthen our community as a whole,” he added.

To learn more about current job openings, visit https://www.cloverdalefoods.com/careers/.

Source: Cloverdale Foods Co.