Harlan VandeZandschulp, president of Gleeson Contractors, died on August 13, 2020 due to complications from COVID. He was named president in 2000 and served in that capacity until his semi-retirement June 30 of this year. He was 68 years old.

His obituary is available here.

Harlan James VandeZandschulp was born January 5, 1952 at Orange City, Iowa, the son of Henry and Nellie (VandeGriend) VandeZandschulp. Harlan first attended a small country school, followed by graduation at Maurice Orange City High School. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in construction engineering at Iowa State University in 1975. He later earned a Master’s Degree from the University of South Dakota. He received his certification as a professional engineer in 1980.

On September 18, 1976 Harlan married the love of his life, Judy Elaine Juel in Melbourne, Iowa. They made their home in Sioux City, Iowa where Harlan was employed with W. A. Klinger Companies. Harlan worked for 45 years for W. A. Klinger Companies, 37 of those years with Gleeson Constructors and Engineers L.L.C. (a subsidiary of Klinger Companies). In 1983 Harlan was promoted to Vice President of Gleeson Constructors; named Executive Vice President in May of 1990 and in 2000 Harlan was named President of Gleeson Constructors and served in that capacity until his semi-retirement June 30 of this year.

Ron Rens, formerly Executive Vice President, has been named President of Gleeson Contractors.