The Board of Trustees of the Meat Industry Hall of Fame proudly announces seven new members will be inducted into the Hall as the Class of 2020. Approximately 35 industry titans were nominated this year, and the Class of 2020 was elected from those nominees by the Trustees and all the living Members of the Hall. Nominees included industry executives, scientists, innovators and association leaders from all sectors of the livestock, meatpacking and poultry processing industries.

“Once again, the Board of Trustees and living Members of the Hall have done well to sort through a crowded field of well-qualified nominations,” said Andy Hanacek, director of the Meat Industry Hall of Fame and editor-in-chief of The National Provisioner magazine. “The Hall welcomes a class representing a wide variety of disciplines and divisions of the meat and poultry industry. All inductees have a staunch record of innovation and advancement behind them, and I personally cannot wait to celebrate their accomplishments in January 2021.”

Induction of the new Meat Industry Hall of Fame members will take place in January 2021 in a virtual format. Each inductee will have a video produced by the Hall celebrating his/her induction, culminating in a live webinar with select inductees on Jan. 20, 2021. Visit www.meatindustryhalloffame.com for details.

Here is the Meat Industry Hall of Fame Class of 2020:

— Gina and John Bellinger, Food Safety Net Services

— John Butts, Land O’Frost / Food Safety By Design, LLC

— Gary Crane, Ralph’s Packing

— Mark Dopp, North American Meat Institute

— Anthony Kotula, USDA-ARS

— Jack Link, Jack Link’s Protein Snacks

— Jim Perdue, Perdue Farms

Source: Meat Industry Hall of Fame