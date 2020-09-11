Cabinplant, innovative and global supplier of tailor-made processing solutions for the food industry, opens a new factory. This will increase the production area by 50 percent at their facilities in Haarby, Denmark. The investment follows a record financial result for 2019.

Recently Cabinplant opened a new production plant of 4,500 square meters, increasing their production facilities in Haarby with more than 50 percent. The expansion ensures Cabinplant sufficient capacity for continued growth in the coming years.

The new plant meets a large and urgent need to be able to expand production. Cabinplant has faced a significant increase in the demand for processing equipment aimed at the global food industry and the existing facilities have been utilized to the fullest at the factory in Denmark. Sales have increased by 25 per cent over the last few years, reaching more than 50 mio. Euro in 2019.

“It feels fantastic to be able to stand in a production hall like this today and we all have great expectations as to what we can achieve in the next few years. It is no small investment,” said Ralf Astrup, CEO of Cabinplant A/S at the opening. “We have great ambitions for our global growth and with the new facilities we are well equipped to meet customers' further automation and streamlining of their production lines. We have chosen to invest in Haarby because this is where we have our development and production competencies. Further, we have access to innovative robotic environments that have emerged in the area in recent years.”

Cabinplant has production in Denmark and Poland, where individually adapted equipment and solutions for the food industry is developed and manufactured. Focus areas are within fish & seafood, fruit & vegetables, meat & poultry, and ready-meals. Additionally, Cabinplant provides multihead weighers and packing solutions for a wide range of industries.

For more information visit www.cabinplant.com.