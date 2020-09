Consumers who shop at Heartland Meats don’t get a faceless, impersonal shopping experience. They will speak with a food nutrition consultant to help them find the best meat solutions for their household. Independent Processor editor Sam Gazdziak spoke with Justin Freishtat of Heartland Meats to learn more about the retailer’s unique business model.

Slow connection? Would you rather listen to the podcast version of this interview? No problem. Just visit our podcast page, or play it below!↓↓