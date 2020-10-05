Sean J. O’Scannlain, President and CEO of Fortune International is pleased to announce the addition of Timothy MacDonald, a veteran of the Minnesota seafood community, to the sales team of Fortune Minnesota.

MacDonald is reuniting with Vice President and General Manager of Fortune Fish & Gourmet Missouri and Minnesota, Brent Casper. They worked side by side together at The Fish Guys for 7 years. MacDonald has been selling seafood and working in the hospitality industry in the greater Twin Cities for the last 11 years.

MacDonald comes to Fortune with a passion for exceptional food and over 25 years of seafood experience. Prior to moving to Minnesota, he spent as much time as he could fishing and working the docks along the East Coast of the U.S. and California. He brings a unique intensity and dedication to bridging the gap between the supplier and customer. Building relationships within the community has been paramount to MacDonald’s success and made him an innovator in the culinary scene in the Twin Cities.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to finally work with Fortune Fish & Gourmet. Their high standards, quality products, exceptional customer service and focus on sustainability is what I’m all about,” says MacDonald.

“I admire Tim’s dedication, passion and drive connecting chefs with the finest products for their menu and to the fishermen and farmers that supply it. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Tim and I look forward to the energy he will bring to our team,” says O’Scannlain.

MacDonald is a graduate of Ithaca College where he earned a degree in Psychology and played football. He enjoys fishing, traveling and spending time with his family.

Source: Fortune Fish & Gourmet