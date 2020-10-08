The Smithfield brand announced that all new Power Bites are here. And there. And yes, everywhere. Power Bites are a tasty breakfast bite of real sausage, egg, and cheese you can eat anywhere. Offered in portable packaging, Power Bites make meal-time awesome for meat lovers. They pack all your favorite ingredients into one satisfying bite to provide a boost of flavor and protein, here, there, anywhere. The brand-new line hitting shelves this fall is available in three mouthwatering flavors: Homestyle, Western Style and Meat Lovers.

Smithfield Power Bites require almost zero prep to accommodate active and busy lifestyles; simply heat for 45 seconds in the microwave and eat right out of the container – no fork required. All varieties are fully cooked and made with premium quality protein and real ingredients. In addition, each 4 oz. package serves as an excellent source of protein with 17 to 19 grams per serving and contains no MSG or artificial ingredients. Power Bites will be available in the refrigerated sections of major grocery retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Publix, BI-LO, Winn-Dixie and more coming soon.

"Today's ever-evolving environment continues to shape consumers' eating habits, and now, more than ever, people want easy options and the ability to enjoy flavor-filled meals or snacks on their terms," said Eric Gibson, director of marketing at Smithfield Foods. "With the new Power Bites, you get the taste and quality you've come to expect from Smithfield for any occasion at home or away. We're proud to continue our commitment to provide products made with real ingredients and high in protein, all in the form of one tasty bite that can be ready in less than a minute."

For more information about Smithfield Power Bites, visit www.Smithfield.com, or follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram . Smithfield is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

Source: Smithfield Foods