Force Control Industries continues to grow, and announces the addition of Dilon Altwegg as their new Regional Manager in the Southwest region. In this newly created position he will support reps and distributors, OEM and industrial customers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico, as well as the Baja California and Sonora, Mexico from his home office in Flagstaff, Arizona. A graduate of Kansas State University, Altwegg comes from Kaeser Compressor where he worked with customers across many industries including food and beverage processing, chemical processing, wastewater, and general manufacturing.

