Force Control Industries offers a full lineup of motor brakes, clutches, and clutch-brakes in washdown configurations for food, chemical, and pharmaceutical processing applications.

MagnaShear and Posistop motor brakes and Posidyne clutches and clutch-brakes are totally enclosed with heavy duty, cast housing which offers additional protection against moisture, water, saltwater, caustic spray, and chemicals. Nickel-plated housings and shafts provide resistance to corrosion, and external stainless steel external hardware, shaft collars, and conduit boxes afford similar protection. Non-metallic elements such as breathers and sight gauges further eliminate corrosion. A Steel-It epoxy coating system, with a unique stainless-steel leafing pigment, protects the housing from common moisture and chemical agents, as well as ultraviolet rays, chemicals, oils, alkalis, food acids, water immersion, abrasion, and high-pressure wash down. This protective washdown package is ideal for aggressive environments found in food and chemical processing facilities, meat packing plants, bottling plants, and more.

Oil shear technology is at the heart of Force Control products and allows them to last for significantly longer with virtually no maintenance or adjustment.

How oil shear works

Unlike dry clutches and brakes, oil shear technology provides a film of transmission fluid between the brake disc and the drive plate. As the fluid is compressed, the fluid molecules in shear transmit torque to the other side. This torque transmission causes the two components to reach the same relative speed. Since most of the work is done by the fluid particles in shear, wear is virtually eliminated. Elimination of wear also eliminates the need for adjustments which are common for dry braking systems, especially spring set brakes.

In addition to transmitting torque, a patented fluid recirculation system helps to dissipate the heat from the friction surface to the housing where it is cooled. The inability of the dry friction units to dissipate the heat out of the friction material is a major cause of wear and friction material breakdown.

Along with heat removal and torque transmission, the fluid serves to continually lubricate all components of the oil shear units, significantly increasing their service life.

Source: Force Control Industries