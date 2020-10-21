Made from pure cellulose fibers, Inverform has been specifically developed for pressed and folded trays used in food packaging. Inverform has an exceptional formability and is the ideal replacement for traditional solutions, such as plastic trays.

“Iggesund Paperboard has a long tradition of working sustainably and producing material that won’t harm the environment. Inverform was developed largely in response to the plastic pollution problem,” says Stefan Söderberg, Sales Manager, Iggesund Paperboard.

The extensive use of plastic materials is linked to many serious problems, including:

The large climate impact caused by the fossil fuels required to make plastic

Plastic collecting in the oceans and elsewhere, due to the lack of biodegradability

Excess waste due to a low level (less than 40 per cent) of recycling

“We were determined to come up with a renewable and recyclable material for food trays that would be more environmentally friendly than plastic, while maintaining the same high packaging performance throughout the value chain,” says Stefan Söderberg.

Food and retail companies that are looking for more ways for their products to support a sustainable future can now ask for trays made of Inverform. Trays made of Inverform with a plastic barrier have a substantially lower carbon footprint than the common plastic tray and can be recycled in existing paper packaging recycling schemes. And, in addition to helping to lower the climate impact, Inverform packaging meets the highest standards for food hygiene and protection, ensuring longer life and less food waste.

“Inverform is the first of a new product application and we are in the process of developing the next generation of barriers since there is an increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions and the requirements are becoming tougher each year. We are continuously improving our products to help our customers with their challenges now and in the future,” says Stefan Söderberg.

Inverform is a Solid Bleached Board (SBB) made of pure cellulose fibers sourced from sustainably managed forests. A polymer barrier is added to Inverform making it ideal for tray forming and heat sealing. Inverform is a food grade material, without added optical brightening agents and it has all the required food safety certificates, including being safe for use in microwaves and conventional ovens.

For more information visit www.iggesund.com.