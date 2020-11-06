The North American Meat Institute has organized a series of webinar to discuss the 2020 election results and what they mean for the meat industry. “Although we may not know the results of the election for days or even weeks, be sure to save the dates for our post-election webinar series,” the Institute said in its announcement.

Hear from an all-star lineup of Washington insiders and former government officials, who will discuss how the administration and congress may affect topics including business policy, trade, environmental issues, worker safety, industry structure, regulatory impact and more. Registration includes access to all three events.

Topics to be covered include:

December 8, 2020 | 1:00 - 2:15 PM ET -- Election Results- Where Are We Now?

December 9, 2020 | 1:00 - 2:00 PM ET -- Policy Issues Affecting the Meat Industry

December 10, 2020 | 1:00 - 2:00 PM ET -- Regulatory Implications of the Administration

The webinars are sponsored by Sealed Air, and registration is free. For more information, click here.

Source: North American Meat Institute