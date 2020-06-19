North American Meat Institute announces summer learning series

The North American Meat Institute announced it will be hosting a series of webinars as part of its Summer Learning Series.

“The goal of the Summer Learning Series is to provide those working in the meat and poultry industry with timely and free or low-cost educational resources to help their businesses run efficiently and to better plan for the future,” said Meat Institute President and CEO Julie Anna Potts.

The Series includes six webinars that will run from the end of June through August. The sessions will be focused on topics including consumer trends, labor and employment, traceability, family business and worker safety.

Animal Protein Reigns High Amid Pandemic, What’s Next?

Featuring Chris DuBois, IRI and Anne-Marie Roerink, 210 Analytics LLC - June 30th

Preparing For the New Wave of Employment Claims and Enforcement Agency Focus in the wake of COVID-19

Featuring John Linker, Akerman LLP – July 9th

Traceability of Red Meat Pilot Program (Australia to U.S.)

Featuring Clarissa Moreaux, Meat Institute, Rob Williams, Meat and Livestock Australia, Liz Sertl, GS1 US, Len Lang, Meat Import Council of America and Des Bowler, Management for Technology– July 15th

U.S. Livestock & Red Meat Industry July 2020: Assessing the Road Ahead

Featuring John Nalivka, Sterling Marketing, Inc.– July 28th

Family Business Session, details coming soon – August

Worker Safety Session, details coming soon – August

The webinars are complimentary to Meat Institute members thanks to the generous support of the 2020 Meat Institute Strategic Partners: Sealed Air, Food Safety Net Services, Amcor, Multivac and Sterilex.

Webinars will be available to non-members for $49. If attendees are unable to attend the live events, the webinars will be made available online for on-demand viewing.

For more information about the Summer Learning Series and to register visit http://www.meatinstitute.org/events

Source: North American Meat Institute