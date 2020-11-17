Perdue Farms and Feed More of Richmond, Va., have rolled out a new refrigerated tractor-trailer to support the organization’s distribution of food within the 34 cities and counties the food bank serves in Central Virginia. The tractor-trailer was funded through a $100,000 grant by the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms, in conjunction with the company’s 100th anniversary.

“Perdue has been an outstanding partner for two decades,” said Tim McDermott, chief campaign officer for Feed More. “Their commitment to fight hunger in Central Virginia has been constant throughout this time. The protein they donate each year provides vital nutrition for those we serve. Their associates volunteer their time with several of our programs, and this most recent very generous grant comes at a time when many more people do not know when or how their next meal will arrive.”

Perdue’s gift of a refrigerated trailer has enabled Feed More to expand its delivery of fresh produce and nutritious protein throughout Central Virginia. Fully loaded, the Perdue trailer holds 40,000 pounds of healthy food, providing more than 35,000 meals to hungry neighbors. This trailer also enables Feed More to pick up large quantities of perishable food from Perdue and other producers, wholesalers, and grocery partners, saving valuable time and reducing spoilage when provider transportation is not immediately available.

The Perdue Foundation gift aligns with the company’s “Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors” hunger relief initiative focused on providing access to nutritious protein for people struggling with hunger and making meaningful progress toward ending hunger. In January, the Perdue Foundation announced a $1 million donation to support 10 of its Feeding America-affiliated food bank partners in celebration of the company’s 100th anniversary.

“At Perdue Farms, we’re committed to doing all that we can to support the communities we call home, and value our ability to help address the issue of food insecurity,” said Kim Nechay, executive director of the Perdue Foundation. “We’re proud that we can expand our partnership with Feed More through this gift and improve their ability to help meet the needs of our neighbors in Central Virginia, especially during this uncertain time.”

Over the course of the partnership, Perdue has delivered more than 20 million pounds of nutritious chicken, freezer and refrigeration equipment, Perdue associate volunteer support and additional funds to enable Feed More and its agency network to purchase fresh produce.