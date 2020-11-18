SPX FLOW has announced the release of new metal and X-ray detectable seats for its Waukesha Cherry-Burrell (WCB) range of single seat valves. When combined with metal or X-ray detectable o-rings, the new seats are designed to add further security to critical dairy, food and beverage, and personal care processes.

Chris Sinutko, Global Portfolio Manager at SPX FLOW, said: “Contamination by foreign objects is a key concern for processors. The new Tef-Flow P-MD seats add an essential extra level of safeguarding that was not available before, giving processors added peace of mind for product safety.”

As well as being metal and X-ray detectable, the new valve seat can handle temperatures up to 280°F (137°C), is chemically inert, has a clean-in-place design, and complies with stringent FDA regulations. Furthermore, like metal parts, the seats are extremely durable, offering excellent longevity.

The new seats are available as options across the WCB single seat valve range and also offered as a full stem assemblies to easily upgrade existing installations.

Sinutko concluded, “SPX FLOW continues to work tirelessly to provide market-leading solutions for enhancing the safety of processing food and beverages. The detectable valve seat is an important step and sets a new benchmark for valve safety in the industry.”

