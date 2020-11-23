The International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) has traditionally provided a wide range of educational opportunities to its attendees. This year’s event, scheduled for January 25-29, 2021, may be an online-only event, but organizers are offering numerous seminars and symposiums to its attendees.

“We are replicating the elements that can deliver the most value in a digital environment. While we know we cannot simply transfer the live, in-person experience of IPPE to an online offering, we will provide buyer engagement through an exhibitor marketplace showcase with direct communication options with industry suppliers in addition to online educational opportunities,” stated IPPE show management.

The show’s educational program is as follows:

Paid Programs:

International Poultry Scientific Forum

Monday, Jan. 25, 8 am – 4 pm

Tuesday, Jan. 26, 8 am – 12 pm

Registration Fee: $100

Live program

Sponsored by the Southern Poultry Science Society, the Southern Conference on Avian Diseases and U.S. Poultry & Egg Association, the forum presents information on industry topics such as environmental management, nutrition, physiology, pathology, processing and products and avian diseases. Students with a valid student ID may register complimentary onsite.

Pet Food Conference

Tuesday, Jan. 26, 10 am – 4:30 pm

Registration Fee: (Member Early Bird $50; $100 after Jan. 5 / Nonmember Early Bird $100; $150 after Jan. 5) Registration Link: https://www.afia.org/events/pfc-2021/

Live with some pre-recorded speakers

AFIA's Pet Food Conference covers a variety of topics from regulatory to technical aspects of production to product claims, marketing and nutrition. This annual educational session attracts more than 250 attendees from pet food manufacturing to ingredient suppliers covering all ingredient categories, offering an excellent opportunity to network with this diverse audience.

International Rendering Symposium 2021

(Sponsored by the North American Renderers Association and USPOULTRY)

Thursday, Jan. 28, 1– 4 pm

Registration Fee: $50

Pre-recorded presentations, live Q&A

As “The Invisible Industry”, the rendering industry is vital to the sustainability of animal agriculture. Every year, renderers safely convert more than 50 billion pounds of excess animal products such as fat, bone, and used cooking oil into everyday products. The International Rendering Symposium, sponsored by the North American Renderers Association and USPOULTRY, focuses on educating attendees about rendering’s products, markets, safety and innovations.

Free Programs:

Latin American Poultry Summit

Monday, Jan. 25, 10 am – 12 pm

Tuesday, Jan. 26, 10 am – 12 pm

Registration Fee: FREE

Pre-recorded presentations, live Q&A

Sponsored by USPOULTRY, WATT Global Media and the Latin American Poultry Association, the Latin American Poultry Summit will focus on leading technical topics covering live production and processing issues of greatest priority to Latin American poultry and egg producers and processors. The program will have translation in Spanish only. The content focus will focus on a variety of areas for broilers and layers. The summit will bring together key researchers from universities and leaders from genetic companies, suppliers, integrators and commercial companies to learn, discuss and network.

Market Intelligence Forum

Wednesday, Jan. 27, 9 – 11 am

Registration Fee: FREE

Pre-recorded presentations, live Q&A

A leading industry economist and industry experts will provide insights on how the domestic and global economies, continuously improving performance, and regulatory issues impact the poultry and egg industries. They will identify challenges facing the industry and discuss how the U.S. and international poultry industries are positioned to move forward in 2020.

Feed Production Education Program

Thursday, Jan. 28, 3 – 5 pm

Registration Fee: FREE

Pre-recorded presentations, live Q&A

The American Feed Industry Association’s production compliance committee is hosting the annual Feed Production Education program again in 2020. As regulatory requirements for the feed industry continue to evolve, this training session will update participants on recent changes from several federal agencies including DOL, DOT, EPA, FDA and OSHA.

Family Business Focus Steadfast Leadership in Constant Change

On-demand ; available through the IPPE Marketplace starting Jan. 25, 2021 and/or Swoogo

Registration Fee: FREE

Analyzing and Responding to FSIS Regulatory Actions

On-demand ; available through the IPPE Marketplace starting Jan. 25, 2021 and/or Swoogo

Registration Fee: FREE

The Role of Risk Assessments in Addressing Foreign Material

On-demand ; available through the IPPE Marketplace starting Jan. 25, 2021 and/or Swoogo

Registration Fee: FREE

The ABCs of Animal Handling

On-demand ; available through the IPPE Marketplace starting Jan. 25, 2021 and/or Swoogo

Registration Fee: FREE

Source: IPPE