The International Production & Processing Expo has announced that IPPE Marketplace will take place Jan. 25-29, 2021. IPPE will continue to support the poultry, egg, meat and feed industries through its new, online IPPE Marketplace that will be available during IPPE’s originally scheduled dates, Jan.25-29, 2021, and beyond.

Through the IPPE Marketplace, more than 1,000 exhibitors will be connected with IPPE’s worldwide audience of 30,000-plus invited participants. The participants will be able to search for exhibitors using product categories and keywords and then review the descriptions and links provided by each matching exhibitor. Through digital personal guides, participants will be able to review all exhibitors and select those matching their individual needs.

The IPPE Marketplace will host live and on-demand, free and paid education programs during the week. These programs will include the International Poultry Scientific Forum, Pet Food Conference, Latin American Poultry Summit, Market Intelligence Forum, International Rendering Symposium, Feed Education Program and more.

Young leadership engagement and student recruitment will also be offered through ‘IPPE’s Linked In With Tomorrow’s Leaders’ program and the USPOULTRY College Student Career Program, where hundreds of students will have an opportunity to interview for jobs and internships within the poultry and egg industry.

To round out the IPPE Marketplace, on-demand TECHTalks and the opportunity to view innovative products through the Innovation Station / New Product Showcase will be available. Participants will also have access to view the industry trade publications that are typically offered during the Expo through IPPE’s website and the IPPE Marketplace.

“While we are disappointed that we will not be hosting an in-person event in 2021, we heard very clearly from our IPPE community of attendees and exhibitors that they still want to connect. More information about the exciting things you can expect during IPPE Marketplace week will be coming soon,” said IPPE show management.

Source: IPPE