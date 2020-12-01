One of the features of MULTIVAC as a company is its particularly sustainable and responsible management – and it is now the only supplier of packaging solutions among the "50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders." The initiative by Bloomberg and the UN is aimed at highlighting groundbreaking contributions by leading companies in achieving ambitious UN climate objectives, and thereby promoting greater commitment in a wide range of markets.

“Together we can still win the race,” says Christian Traumann, Group President of MULTIVAC, expressing his conviction. Thanks to its holistic sustainability strategy, the globally operating Group has been recommended for a worldwide campaign as one of 50 model companies in terms of climate protection and energy efficiency. As part of a series of programs initiated by Bloomberg and the UN, the participating companies will exemplify a range of different approaches covering all aspects of sustainability, as well as demonstrating that entrepreneurial success and ecological commitment go hand in hand. A summit meeting of all Sustainability & Climate Leaders is also planned for the first quarter of 2021 at the UN in New York.

Sustainability – relived every day in many different facets

For MULTIVAC, sustainability is an integral part of the company strategy. For around 60 years now, MULTIVAC packaging solutions have been making sure, that sensitive products around the world can be processed efficiently, as well as being packed hygienically, reliably and attractively. Particular attention is always paid to a packaging process, which is both resource-saving and gentle on the product, so that the customer receives the right machine technology, suitable packaging materials and an optimum pack design. Other significant areas of action are the optimization of the company's internal and logistical processes, as well as the sustainable production of packaging machines with a particularly long lifespan.

MULTIVAC is also a trailblazer and model for the sector, when it comes to sustainable packaging materials – through the development, for example, of alternative packaging material concepts with reduced use of plastics, as well as its comprehensive range of PaperBoard materials. These paper fiber-based materials are not only innovative and functional, but also particularly sustainable. They have found a high level of acceptance with processors, retailers and consumers, and they can be recycled after use in the appropriate recycling loops. New benchmarks in the market are also being set by MULTIVAC's innovative machine concepts such as the X-line thermoforming packaging machine, as well as by processing solutions from the MULTIVAC subsidiary TVI, which feature trim-free portioning and energy-efficient freezing.

Far-reaching commitment

MULTIVAC also proves its commitment to sustainability in a wide range of collaborations and initiatives: MULTIVAC is a founding member of the Save Food Initiative (2010) by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, and it is actively engaged in many other sector events and international associations such as the Circular Plastics Alliance and CEFLEX, as well as national organizations like the VDMA industry association and its "BLUECOMPETENCE" initiative. And last but not least, its alliances with partners in the added value chain, as well as its collaboration with universities and research institutes, make a major contribution to rethinking and redesigning packaging materials and pack concepts.

Ambitious aims

One of the most important objectives at the moment as regards climate protection and sustainability is the proactive support for customers, so that by 2025 around 40 percent of all packs can be made from recyclable packaging materials. Running in parallel with this, there is also the aim of reducing packaging material consumption by up to 15 percent through the use of improved technology and processes, as well as reducing process-related food wastage by 10 percent by means of innovative portioning and slicing solutions.

MULTIVAC's international roadmap foresees in the medium to long term the structured development of emerging markets, particularly in Africa and South East Asia, by expanding its local presence and extending the range of advice and training for hand-crafted producers and small companies. This is intended to prevent food wastage through the use of suitable processing and packaging solutions.

“As one of the leading players in the market, we have of course set ambitious targets for ourselves. We will therefore be providing widespread information about our projects and innovations, not just as part of the UN campaign but also through a wide range of channels, so that the development of sustainable solutions in the packaging sector continues to be driven forward at high speed,” explains Christian Traumann.

