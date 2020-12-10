Fortress Technology has unveiled its newest conveyor innovation and overcome the longstanding industry challenge of loosening belt tension when regularly sanitizing food inspection machinery and equipment.

The unique conveyor and tool-less maintenance design, first unveiled on the company’s new Raptor checkweighing series, introduces a new tight fitting conveyor concept. Featuring a quick release and disassembly of the deck, belt, motor and rollers, the new conveyor saves valuable time, money and labor and provides hygiene peace of mind. During the sanitization process, machine operators simply unclip and disconnect the conveyor motor and lift out the entire assembly.

In just seconds, the conveyor belt is removed, along with its individual components, such as rollers and bearings. Improving line efficiencies, the belt tension and alignment are instantly restored when clipped back into place after maintenance and cleaning.

The ‘no tool’ maintenance innovation is another time-saver, putting a stop to operatives fiddling with screws, nuts, bolts etc., and having to locate the right tool to perform the job. As well as making the conveyor super-fast to disassemble, reassemble and slot back into place, it eliminates the risk of losing a part or a screw accidently contaminating food.

To further advance inspection efficiency, the smooth, enhanced belt design eliminates noise. This can cause unwanted vibration, which affects metal detection sensitivity and checkweighing accuracy.

For more information visit www.fortresstechnology.com.