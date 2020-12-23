Hormel Foods Corp., a global branded food company, announced the opening of its newest production facility, Papillion Foods, located in Papillion, Neb., which will make dry sausage products for the company.

"We are excited to be opening up this facility to not only help meet the demand for our branded sausage products, but also provide fantastic career opportunities in our community," said Ed Finnegan, Papillion Foods plant manager. "We've been able to hire a great team thus far and are looking to welcome even more to our family at Papillion Foods."

Papillion Foods is a 535,000-square-foot facility that Hormel Foods significantly renovated to become a state-of-the-art food processing facility that includes the latest sustainability processes, such as automated guided vehicles for product transport throughout the plant, automatic rack assists for lifting objects and LED lighting with motion sensors.

The company will hire nearly 350 team members during the first year of its operations, with the majority being hired locally to fill the open positions.

Source: Hormel Foods Corp.