Polar King International, a nationwide manufacturer of walk-in coolers, freezers and refrigerated trailers, announces Rachel Giese has been appointed to the position of customer service agent. She will be based at the company’s headquarters in Fort Wayne, Indiana, according to Dave Schenkel, Polar King president.

Schenkel says, “Rachel has responsibilities for customer service, parts identification and technical support. Our growing business underscores the need for people like Rachel who have a proven track record for outstanding customer service.”

Before coming to Polar King, Giese held customer service positions at Partstown/Heritage Parts and Transmission and Fluid Equipment. She earned an accredited degree in business management and accounting from Everest University.

Polar King takes great pride in being a family-owned company that offers exceptional products and customer service, according to Schenkel. “The size of the company has grown, but the company’s commitment to providing an outstanding customer experience remains unchanged,” he says.

Schenkel notes, “In fact, every call to Polar King is answered by a real person and the company never utilizes automated email responses. Polar King provides its customers with an essential ingredient necessary to ensure their success in the marketplace, as its primary mission is to prevent food spoilage.”

Polar King walk-in freezers provide operating temperatures of 0°F or -10°F (-18°C/-23°C). As the industry’s #1 manufacturer of seamless outdoor walk-in freezers, Polar King freezers deliver on-site storage solutions in through-wall or freestanding applications. Since each walk-in freezer unit is built to order, Polar King can customize each unit to meet specific needs and building configurations.

Polar King walk-in units are delivered fully assembled and ready to operate with a simple electrical connection. No on-site assembly or refrigeration work is required because the company’s refrigeration experts have done all the work in advance at Polar King’s quality-controlled facility.

For information about the company or employment opportunities, visit www.polarking.com.