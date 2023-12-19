Polar King International Inc. announces that Julie Heacock has been hired as a new parts coordinator. Heacock will play a pivotal role on the operations team, handling various tasks, such as managing and flipping warranty orders, as well as offering internal and customer support for Polar King’s electric ground-resting outdoor walk-in freezer and refrigerator units.

“We are thrilled to welcome Julie Heacock as the newest member of our team,” said Polar King president Dave Schenkel. “We believe Julie’s previous professional experience will make her a valuable addition to our company. Julie's appointment reinforces our commitment to providing top-notch service and efficiency throughout our business."

Heacock marks the second recent hiring announcement for the Polar King operations team. Earlier in December 2023, Rachel Giese was named inventory and assembly manager.

Heacock said, “Joining Polar King just made sense. This is a great opportunity for me to utilize my sales and customer experience dynamically. As a parts coordinator, I look forward to not only managing the intricacies of orders and warranties, but also enhancing the experience of both our team and our valued customers.”

Every one of Polar King's walk-in units is American made, delivered preassembled and ready to operate with an electrical connection. The 100% seamless fiberglass designs of these freezer and refrigerated units provide a continuous surface with rounded insulated corners to promote a sanitary environment.

To learn more about Polar King’s walk-in cold storage solutions, call 877-224-8674, or visit here.

Source: Polar King International Inc.