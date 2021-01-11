JLS Automation strengthened its sales team for the Canadian market with the addition of Paul Swietlinski as National Sales Manager - Canada. In this newly created role, Swietlinski will bring more than 30 years of industry experience to support JLS’ customers and will help grow business with new and existing accounts across the country. He will report to Mike Newcome, Vice President of Sales.

Swietlinski is an expert in the food and beverage packaging industry with an extensive history in automation, robotic tray loading, and case packing and sealing. He previously served various sales and business development roles with PremierTech, Pearson Packaging and MD Packaging.

“With Paul joining the JLS team, we will now have a dedicated resource for sales in Canada,” said Mike Newcome, Vice President of Sales. “Paul’s impressive background in secondary packaging and robotics, in addition to engineering and application knowledge, will undoubtedly be a great asset to our Canadian customers as they look to grow with robotic packaging solutions.”

