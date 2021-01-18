PSSI, the industry’s leading food safety, and contract sanitation provider, announced their chemical division, PSSI Chemical Innovations, has earned its SQF Quality Certification for its third year in a row.

The Safe Quality Food (SQF) Program is one of the most rigorous and comprehensive food safety and quality standards in the world. It is recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) as designed to meet specific food safety and quality codes for all sectors of the food supply chain.

“This is an incredible accomplishment to earn our SQF Quality rating for the third year in a row,” says Doug Sharp, President of PSSI Chemical Innovations. “I am proud of our team, who has continued to work hard in providing our partners with safe, quality products.”

Achieving SQF certification requires a thorough in-house process with detailed documentation to ensure that food safety hazards are monitored and controlled to prevent contamination.

“We are committed to providing chemical solutions that meet the highest food safety and quality standards, and we’re excited to again earn this prestigious rating, especially at a time when the importance of food safety is so evident,” says Sharp.

For more information, visit www.pssi.com.