U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer appointed North American Meat Institute (Meat Institute) President and CEO Julie Anna Potts and Michael Schumpp, International Trade Policy Specialist for the Meat Institute, to key agricultural trade advisory committees.

Julie Anna Potts will serve on the Agriculture Policy Advisory Committee to advise the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative on trade policy matters including existing and the negotiation of new trade agreements.

Michael Schumpp will serve on the Agriculture Technical Advisory Committee for Trade in Animals and Animal Products. Schumpp will provide this committee with technical advice and guidance with respect to meat and poultry products.

This group of appointed advisors will serve until 2025. A complete list of committee members is available at www.fas.usda.gov/atacs.

The North American Meat Institute is the leading voice for the meat and poultry industry. The Meat Institute’s members process the vast majority of U.S. beef, pork, lamb, and poultry, as well as manufacture the equipment and ingredients needed to produce the safest and highest quality meat and poultry products.

Source: North American Meat Institute