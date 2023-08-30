U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai recently announced the appointment of private-sector representatives to serve on seven agricultural trade advisory committees. More details are in this joint USDA/USTR press release.

USMEF President and CEO Dan Halstrom was reappointed to the Agricultural Policy Advisory Committee. A full list of committee members is available here.

USMEF Vice President of Economic Analysis Erin Borror was appointed to the Agricultural Technical Advisory Committee for Trade in Animals and Animal Products. A full list of those serving on this committee is available here.

Source: U.S. Meat Export Federation