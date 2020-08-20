The North American Meat Institute announced Casey Lynn Gallimore, Director of Regulatory and Scientific Affairs at the Meat Institute, was appointed to serve on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Advisory Committee on Meat and Poultry Inspection (NACMPI).

“Casey Gallimore’s appointment to the NACMPI is recognition of her dedication to meat and poultry safety,” said Meat Institute President and CEO Julie Anna Potts. “Her firsthand experiences in the food industry and her work with Meat Institute members on food safety and regulatory issues will help inform USDA on these issues and more.”

Gallimore will serve a two-year term.

At the Meat Institute, Gallimore provides expertise on a variety of topics including: food safety, FDA and USDA inspection, audit compliance, regulatory issues, modernization, processing, foreign material, and offal products.

Gallimore advises the Meat Institute’s Food Safety and Inspection Affairs Committee, which is comprised of more than 150 meat and poultry industry leaders working together to develop actions, recommend policy and provide support and resources to fellow Meat Institute members on food safety and inspection issues.

Prior to joining the Meat Institute, Gallimore spent seven years in the food industry in food safety, quality assurance, and regulatory compliance roles. She has worked in FDA and USDA regulated facilities ranging from chocolate and ingredient manufacturing to portion cut steaks and market hog slaughter.

Gallimore earned her Bachelor of Science in Biology from Truman State University, with minors in Chemistry and Justice Systems.

Established in 1971 by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), NACMPI is an advisory committee that advises on food safety concerns and other matters affecting inspection program activities, including food safety policies that will contribute to USDA’s regulatory policy development. More information on NACMPI is available on the FSIS website.

Source: North American Meat Institute