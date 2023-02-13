The U.S. Cattlemen's Association (USCA) is announcing that its Independent Processing Committee Chairman Patrick Robinette earned a spot on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) National Advisory Committee for Meat and Poultry Inspection (NACMPI).

This committee advises the U.S. secretary of agriculture on matters affecting the Food Safety and Inspection Service's inspection program activities, including food safety policies that will contribute to USDA's regulatory policy development.

For over twenty years, Patrick and his wife, Amy, have built a successful meat business that feeds consumers all along the East Coast and across the U.S. The family owns and operates Micro Summit Processors, a federally-inspected processing facility in Micro, North Carolina, that specializes in cattle, pigs, lambs and goats. The Robinettes have also worked hard to grow the family's grass-based cattle operation.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, USCA recognized the need for a task force within the organization dedicated to advancing policies that benefit the nation's independent processors. Patrick Robinette graciously volunteered to serve as the leader of that task force, which quickly evolved into a permanent policy committee. The group has met with senior leadership at USDA, submitted recommendations to federal agencies to improve their regulatory practices and worked with members of Congress to pass legislation like the "Small Packer Overtime and Holiday Fee Relief for COVID–19 Act of 2020," which reduced inspection fees during the pandemic to help alleviate supply chain issues.

USCA looks forward to continuing its work with Chairman Robinette to elevate the voice of independent processors in Washington, D.C.

Source: U.S. Cattlemen's Association