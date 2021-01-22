Griffco Valve Inc., Amherst, New York, a USA manufacturer of pump accessories distributed worldwide for chemical-feed systems, announces the appointment of Wayne Wawrzyniec as the Chief Financial Officer/Chief Operating Officer. He will be responsible for all areas of company operations including manufacturing, finance, quality, and administration.

“Wayne brings to Griffco more than 25 years of progressive financial and managerial experience in the areas of fiscal and operations management, human resources, business development, corporate reorganization, workflow, and process improvement,” said Colin Black, President of Griffco Valve.

Wawrzyniec previously served in executive roles for BNP Empowered Print, Buffalo, New York, a digital and web offset printing company, and Ascension Industries, North Tonawanda, New York, a manufacturer of pressure vessels and other processing equipment. He began his career at the Buffalo, New York, office of Ernst & Young, an international financial firm.

A resident of Akron, New York, Wawrzyniec earned Bachelor of Science degrees in Accounting and Finance from the State University of New York at Buffalo. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Institute of Management Accountants.

Griffco Valve is an ISO-certified manufacturer of back pressure valves, pressure relief valves, pulsation dampeners, calibration columns, fusion dampeners, injection valves, gauge guards, corporation stops, strainers, and other accessories used to enhance the performance and safety of chemical-feed and metering pump systems.

For more information, contact www.griffcovalve.com.