The North American Meat Institute Scholarship Foundation announced the formation of a scholarship for undergraduate students pursuing careers in the meat and poultry industry named for Barry Carpenter, former President and CEO of the North American Meat Institute.

“Barry Carpenter remains a respected and committed leader within the meat and poultry industry,” said Mike Gangel, President of the NAMI Scholarship Foundation. “A scholarship in his name will support future leaders who will continue his principled and innovative vision for the industry.”

Barry Carpenter served for over 37 years with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) where he became Deputy Administrator of the Agriculture Marketing Service’s (AMS) Livestock and Seed Program. Upon his retirement Carpenter took the helm of the National Meat Association and successfully guided the merging of the National Meat Association, the North American Meat Processors, and eventually the American Meat Institute into the North American Meat Institute. His vision created an organization that has the strength and dedication to meet the critical challenges the meat industry faces today. Barry Carpenter remains sought after for his comprehensive knowledge of meat and poultry production and regulation. He continues to serve the industry as Senior Advisor for Regulatory Affairs and Client Relations for Food Safety Net Services.

The Barry Carpenter Scholarship will be awarded to undergraduate students pursuing degrees at an accredited university with the intent to have a career in the meat industry.

Founded in 1995, the NAMI Scholarship Foundation awards merit-based scholarships each year, recognizing that the students of today will be the meat scientists and future leaders of the industry tomorrow. In 2020, the NAMI Scholarship Foundation has awarded $50,000 in scholarships to ten students representing eight different universities.

The Barry Carpenter Scholarship was awarded to Connor McKinzie (Texas Tech University). The General Scholarships have been awarded to Katie Lybarger (Kansas State University), Courtney Newman (University of Wyoming), and Abbey Schiefelbein (Kansas State University). The Mucklow Scholarship was awarded to Sarah Bludau (Texas A&M University). The Powers Scholarship was awarded to Jacob Sterle (Iowa State University). The Dyne Scholarship was awarded to Taylor Schertz (Texas Tech University). The Gustafson Scholarship was awarded to Heather Hunt (University of Nebraska-Lincoln). The DeBenedetti Scholarship was awarded to Abbiegail Greer (The Ohio State University). The Piccetti Scholarship was awarded to Rachel Crowley (Iowa State University).

All donations and multi-year grants to the NAMI Scholarship Foundation are fully tax deductible as allowed by law, and to make a donation or to learn more please visit www.meatscholars.org or contact KatieRose McCullough at kmccullough@meatinstitute.org or Shannon Green at sgreen@meatinsitute.org.

Source: NAMI