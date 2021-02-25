Profol Americas Inc. has been granted ISO 9001:2015 certification as designated by Verisys Registrars. The firm received this designation due to its outstanding implementation of a quality management system in its cast film manufacturing processes. Profol America’s certification follows that of its counterparts in Greiz, Germany and Guangzhou, China, offering a more global span of quality excellence.

Widely used in manufacturing, quality management system stand­ards and quality improvement approaches are all means of improving customer satisfaction and organizational competitiveness. “Our ISO 9001:2015 certification, along with our designation as an SQF (Safe Quality Food) manufacturer, opens the door to do business in markets that require the certification for their own quality practices. It illustrates our commitment to quality and process due diligence,” states Profol Americas, Inc. CEO Mark Thoeny.

The ISO 9001 standard is the world’s most widely recognized quality management system (QMS) certification. With more than 1 million companies certified in over 170 countries, ISO 9001 defines requirements for companies who want to ensure that their products and services consistently meet customer requirements and continually improve their business processes.

