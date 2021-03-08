Douglas is excited to introduce OPTX Shrink Wrap Systems, packaging solutions that maximize productivity through simplicity, performance and package quality. OPTX provides simple operation and low maintenance to help address workforce issues and skills gap. From ergonomic clear view guard doors, to high performance metering systems and built-in reliability features, OPTX meets all facets of today’s accelerated production challenges with enhanced productivity and simplicity.
For more information visit www.douglas-machine.com.