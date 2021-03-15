In late 2020, the Johns Creek, Ga., and Forsyth County Drug Task Force conducted an operation targeting a Forsyth County-based methamphetamine dealer. The information gained from the operation was turned over to the Forsyth County Deputy assigned to the DEA Atlanta Task Force. The Task Force Officer (TFO) was able to identify a methamphetamine source based in DeKalb County. The information obtained identified the individual as an excommunicated Russian Mafia member responsible for supplying multiple types of illicit drugs to retail-level drug dealers in Forsyth, DeKalb, Rockdale, and Gwinnett counties.

The TFO identified the individual’s distribution location, a 16,000 square foot warehouse, and obtained a federal search warrant. During the search of the warehouse, agents discovered that the warehouse contained a meat factory that butchered and distributed multiple types of meat products. In the office area, agents located a methamphetamine lab and a pill press.

Drugs were located inside the industrial refrigerator that was also stocked with meat and other foods that were to be distributed to legitimate businesses. Agents seized 11 pounds of methamphetamine, 400 grams of methamphetamine gummy bears, approximately 200 oxycodone pills, approximately 100 MDMA pills, 300 grams of heroin, 1 vile of ketamine, 50 grams of marijuana, $60,000 in cash proceeds, 7 fully loaded firearms to include 2 rifles, 1 money counter, and multiple cell phones. 45-year-old Eduard Bobrik of Alpharetta was arrested and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine and has pending federal charges for Trafficking Methamphetamine and Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime. He was booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

“This is a great example of the importance of our relationships with our State and Federal partners,” said Sheriff Ron Freeman, “Drug dealers know no boundaries, and we, likewise, will relentlessly pursue those who endanger our citizens, regardless of where you run to.”

No information was immediately available about the meat products.

Source: Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office