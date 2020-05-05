Video | Coronavirus Coverage
Don’t expect nationwide meat shortages, but possibly limited options at times
May 5, 2020
No Comments
Andy Hanacek and Drew Lorenz talk about the most recent outlook for the meat and poultry supply chain with COVID-19 infections shutting down some big meat and poultry plants.
Slow connection? Would you rather listen to the podcast version of this interview? No problem. Just visit our podcast page, or play it below!↓↓
