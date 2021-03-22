This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Justin Marx, CEO of Marx Foods, says the corona virus spurred consumers to start buying samplers consistently after the packaging failed to gain traction in the years prior. To learn more about the future of meat samplers, listen to Austin Keating, Multimedia Specialist for BNP Media and the National Provisioner magazine, interview Marx.
