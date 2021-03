CEO of Marx Foods Justin Marx says he believes restaurants have hit their bottom. He estimates 80% of restaurants open before COVID-19 will remain open – focusing on controlling costs and quality. Austin Keating, Multimedia Specialist for BNP Media and the National Provisioner magazine, interviews Justin Marx to learn more.

Slow connection? Would you rather listen to the full podcast version of this interview? No problem. Just visit our podcast page, or play it below!↓↓